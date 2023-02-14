Writers recommend books for romance lovers — and the romance reluctant
Think romance novels aren't worth your time? These writers think they can change your mind this Valentine's Day.
If you think romance novels are all fluff and bodices, think again.
"There is a romance for everyone," Jessica Pryde, editor of Black Love Matters, said on Talk of Iowa.
Or, as author Chloe Angyal said, “if you want a romance novel that's about lesbian werewolves in space, that exists. We find that for you. This genre is huge."
Pryde and Angyal discussed how attitudes toward romance novels, and the genre itself, have changed over time. They also recommended titles for longtime fans — and for those hesitant to give the books a chance.
“Asking me to pick my favorite romance novels is like asking me to pick my favorite child or my favorite Spice Girl. It’s not fair.”Chloe Angyal, author
"Gateway" romance novels
For the romance-resistant reader
The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun
The Duchess Deal by Tessa Dare
An Extraordinary Union by Alyssa Cole
The Fastest Way to Fall by Denise Williams
Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid
Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola
I Think I Might Love You by Christina C. Jones
Partners in Crime by Alisha Rai
Princess in Theory by Alyssa Cole
"It is "The Princess Diaries" meets "Black Panther," is the best way I can describe that particular combination. And I'm going to say the words that will make a romance reader just thrilled, which is: it's the first in a series."Chloe Angyal, author
Private Arrangements by Sherry Thomas
The Romance Recipe by Ruby Barrett
Spoiler Alert by Olivia Dade
Wolfsong by TJ Klune
And some other favorites
For those already head over heels for the romance genre
The Duke Who Didn't by Courtney Milan
“This one is loosely based on Jane Austen’s Persuasion…it’s a romp!”Jessica Pryde
Fire Season by K.D. Casey
Indigo by Beverly Jenkins
Luck of the Draw by Kate Clayborn
"Kate Clayborn, I will read your shopping lists."Chloe Angyal
The Romantic Agenda by Claire Kann
Unwritten Rules: A Gay Sports Romance Book by K.D. Casey