97.7 FM Des Moines Classical translator is running at reduced power, 91.7 KSUI (Iowa City) HD services are down
Iowa's first performing arts boarding school to open this fall

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published January 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
The opening of ICON Arts Academy is a dream more than a decade in the making for Leslie Nolte, founder and artistic director of Nolte Academy in Coralville. This month, she began auditions for the school, a step closer to their fall opening.

Nolte joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to talk about how this school can give young Iowa artists and performers new opportunities and attract new talent from outside the state.

Later, the owner of Gym-N-Eat Crickets, Shelby Smith, went from working a finance job in Ireland to returning to the family farm. While conventional farming didn't interest her, she found her niche in crickets. Nebbe is also joined by co-founder of Iowa's first cricket farm, Becky Herman, to give an update since coming on the show in 2016.

Guests:

  • Leslie Nolte, founder and artistic director of Nolte Academy and ICON Arts Academy
  • Shelby Smith, owner of Gym-N-Eat Crickets
  • Becky Herman, former cricket farmer, Iowa BIG educator
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
