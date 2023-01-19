Iowa's first performing arts boarding school to open this fall

The opening of ICON Arts Academy is a dream more than a decade in the making for Leslie Nolte, founder and artistic director of Nolte Academy in Coralville. This month, she began auditions for the school, a step closer to their fall opening.

Nolte joins Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to talk about how this school can give young Iowa artists and performers new opportunities and attract new talent from outside the state.

Later, the owner of Gym-N-Eat Crickets, Shelby Smith, went from working a finance job in Ireland to returning to the family farm. While conventional farming didn't interest her, she found her niche in crickets. Nebbe is also joined by co-founder of Iowa's first cricket farm, Becky Herman, to give an update since coming on the show in 2016.

Guests:

