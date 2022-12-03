What the flock?

Though you may see and hear birds all the time, more than half of bird species in the United States are declining, according to the 2022 U.S. State of Birds report.

On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, ISU Extension Wildlife Specialist Adam Janke shares the important role birds play in ecosystems and gardens, and what homeowners can do to attract them.

Aaron Steil joins later in the hour to answer listener questions about supporting wildlife in the landscape.

