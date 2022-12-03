© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

What the flock?

Published December 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Experts explain how to sustain native birds in our landscape and the connection between native plants and thriving bird populations.

Though you may see and hear birds all the time, more than half of bird species in the United States are declining, according to the 2022 U.S. State of Birds report.

On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, ISU Extension Wildlife Specialist Adam Janke shares the important role birds play in ecosystems and gardens, and what homeowners can do to attract them.

Aaron Steil joins later in the hour to answer listener questions about supporting wildlife in the landscape.

Guests:

  • Adam Janke, associate professor of natural resource ecology and management and Iowa State University Extension wildlife specialist 
  • Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension soncumer horticulture specialist 
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureBirds
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
