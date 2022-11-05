Bugs ask, 'Should I Stay or Should I Go?' as winter approaches
Much like The Clash, insects must decide to brave the cold or migrate when the seasons change.
When the temperature drops in the fall, insects disappear. Then the weather warms up in the spring, and the bugs return. This Hort Day, entomologist Laura Iles demystifies this phenomenon and describes the strategies different insects use to survive the winter months.
Later in the hour, horticulturist Cindy Haynes joins to answer listener questions and to promote planting bulbs at this point in the fall.
Guests
- Laura Iles, director of the North Central Integrated Pest Management
- Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University