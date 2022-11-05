© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Bugs ask, 'Should I Stay or Should I Go?' as winter approaches

Published November 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Much like The Clash, insects must decide to brave the cold or migrate when the seasons change.

When the temperature drops in the fall, insects disappear. Then the weather warms up in the spring, and the bugs return. This Hort Day, entomologist Laura Iles demystifies this phenomenon and describes the strategies different insects use to survive the winter months.

Later in the hour, horticulturist Cindy Haynes joins to answer listener questions and to promote planting bulbs at this point in the fall.

Guests

  • Laura Iles, director of the North Central Integrated Pest Management
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
Horticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
