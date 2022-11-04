Iowa hospitals are seeing an early surge in RSV cases in children
Truthsgiving is an idea that rejects the mythology surrounding Thanksgiving and acknowledges the history, hardships and contributions of Indigenous people. This year, there are a couple of Truthsgiving events in Iowa, including one at the Englert Theater in Iowa City that will feature live music, several speakers and more.
But first — during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the precautions most of us were taking kept typical seasonal illnesses at bay. This year seasonal illnesses are popping up early and, in some cases, hitting hard. A surge of RSV cases has hospitalized many Iowa children. One mother remembers how her 3-month-old was hospitalized, and a physician tells us more about this common childhood illness and what caregivers can do to protect their kids.
Guests:
- Sally Hart | Washington-based mom whose child was hospitalized with RSV
- Dr. Derek Zhorne | Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics-General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine
- Sikowis Nobiss | Plains Cree/Saulteaux of George Gordon First Nation | Founder and executive director of Great Plains Action Society