Return this Halloween to a werewolf story with political commentary for our time

They change. That's the thing that keeps a whole society at its own throat in Benjamin Percy's novel, "Red Moon" (2013). In the book, A large part of the population is medicated to prevent them from turning into werewolves. But this way of doing things, can't last forever.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Percy about how much of this novel is fantasy and how much of it has something to say about today. Later she speaks with Ethan Rutherford about a collection of short stories similarly bridging the distance between fiction and history.

This conversation originally aired May 28, 2013.

