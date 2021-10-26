© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Return this Halloween to a werewolf story with political commentary for our time

Published October 26, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
We revisit our conversation with author Benjamin Percy about his 2013 book "Red Moon" and Ethan Rutherford's "The Peripatetic Coffin and Other Stories" from the same year.

They change. That's the thing that keeps a whole society at its own throat in Benjamin Percy's novel, "Red Moon" (2013). In the book, A large part of the population is medicated to prevent them from turning into werewolves. But this way of doing things, can't last forever.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Percy about how much of this novel is fantasy and how much of it has something to say about today. Later she speaks with Ethan Rutherford about a collection of short stories similarly bridging the distance between fiction and history.

This conversation originally aired May 28, 2013.

Guests:

  • Benjamin Percy, author of "Red Moon" (2013)
  • Ethan Rutherford, author of "The Peripatetic Coffin and Other Stories" (2013)

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
