Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Author Heather Gudenkauf talks about how she shook writer's block to publish her most personal novel yet

Published October 6, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In "Not a Sound," the protagonist is dealing with the aftermath of a car accident that leaves her deaf when she stumbles across a body in the woods and a mystery.

When New York Times bestselling author Heather Gudenkauf gets writer's block, she takes her dog, Lolo, on a hike at the Mines of Spain, a vastly wooded recreation area just south of Dubuque. This area is where the inspiration for Gudenkauf's latest novel, "Not a Sound," emerged.

"One of the ways that I work through [writer's block] is to come out on a walk and start letting ideas flow over me," says Gudenkauf. "It really seems to unblock some of the challenges when I hit a difficult part in a novel."

During this archive edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe joins the novelist on a hike at the Mines of Spain to talk about Gudenkauf's latest thriller. Later, the two continue the conversation before an audience at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque, Gudenkauf's hometown.

This program was originally produced on 11-08-17.

Guests:

  • Heather Gudenkauf, author of "Not a Sound"

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaBooks & ReadingNovels
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
