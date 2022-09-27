When Okoboji became a COVID-19 hotspot, this medical anthropologist conducted research to figure out what happened and why

Emily Mendenhall is a medical anthropologist originally from a small town in Iowa. When that town — Okoboji — became a COVID-19 hotspot, Mendenhall conducted interviews with more than 100 individuals in the area during the summer and fall of 2020. That work resulted in a book.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Mendenhall joins host Charity Nebbe to share what she learned writing Unmasked: COVID, Community and the Case of Okoboji.

This episode originally aired 4-7-22

