When Okoboji became a COVID-19 hotspot, this medical anthropologist conducted research to figure out what happened and why
Charity Nebbe talks to medical anthropologist Emily Mendenhall, who's from Okoboji. She decided to study the pandemic in her hometown.
Emily Mendenhall is a medical anthropologist originally from a small town in Iowa. When that town — Okoboji — became a COVID-19 hotspot, Mendenhall conducted interviews with more than 100 individuals in the area during the summer and fall of 2020. That work resulted in a book.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Mendenhall joins host Charity Nebbe to share what she learned writing Unmasked: COVID, Community and the Case of Okoboji.
This episode originally aired 4-7-22
Guest:
- Emily Mendenhall, medical anthropologist, professor, Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University