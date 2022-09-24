© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Spring blooming bulbs are a durable addition to gardens

Published September 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Horticulturists share the resilience and reliability of tulips, daffodils and other bulbs.

It’s almost time to plant spring-blooming bulbs. Horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes join Talk of Iowa Host Charity Nebbe to share a variety of bulbs to consider. Experts also answer listener questions about caring for amaryllis bulbs, overwintering native plants and more.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, ISU Extension consumer horticulture specialist
  • Cindy Haynes, associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticulture
