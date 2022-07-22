Amid rising COVID cases and little guidance, some of the most vulnerable Iowans feel left behind

Even as COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, most Iowans have moved on — returning to pre-pandemic behavior. But there are Iowans who cannot move on safely, and for them the world is becoming increasingly dangerous and isolating.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, individuals at increased risk of severe COVID share their personal stories about life during this stage of the pandemic. Then host Charity Nebbe speaks with a doctor and public health expert about what Iowans should know and what they can do to protect people in their communities.

Guests:

