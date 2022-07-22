© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Amid rising COVID cases and little guidance, some of the most vulnerable Iowans feel left behind

Published July 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Even as COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, most Iowans have moved on — returning to pre-pandemic behavior. But there are Iowans who cannot move on safely, and for them the world is becoming increasingly dangerous and isolating.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, individuals at increased risk of severe COVID share their personal stories about life during this stage of the pandemic. Then host Charity Nebbe speaks with a doctor and public health expert about what Iowans should know and what they can do to protect people in their communities.

Guests:

  • Dr. David Kusner, M.D., Ph.D | specializes in infectious disease at Mercy Iowa City
  • Mary Swander | podcaster, playwright, teacher and immunocompromised Iowan
  • Nola Aigner Davis | Polk County Public Health Communications Officer

Talk of Iowa coronavirusCOVID-19public health
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
