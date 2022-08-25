After 14 years, the Stanley Museum reopens and welcomes home its collection
When the flood waters rose in 2008, there was a frantic and successful effort to rescue works of art from the University of Iowa Museum of Art — 14 years later, the collection has come back home.
This community deserves beautyLauren Lessing, Director of the UI Stanley Museum of Art
On this episode of Talk of Iowa — a tour of the brand new and breathtaking Stanley Museum of Art on the University of Iowa campus with museum director Lauren Lessing. She discusses the reopening process, the opening exhibit, 'Homecoming' and Jackson Pollock's pivotal 8-by-20 foot painting, 'Mural.'
The museum opens to the public Friday, August 26.
Guests
- Lauren Lessing | director of the UI Stanley Museum of Art
- David Duer | volunteer docent with the Stanley Museum