© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Travel writer is working to make Iowa a vacation destination

Published August 11, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa isn’t well-regarded as a vacation spot in the country, but for those in the know there is a lot to do and see in the state — including the Meskwaki Powwow happening this week.

Sara Broers, author of 100 Things to Do in Iowa Before You Die, shares how she became travel blogger in northern Iowa and the many places she's visited in research for her book. Through this and other upcoming publications she hopes to debunk the state's reputation as fly-over country by highlighting the heartland’s gems.

Later in the hour, the Meskwaki Nation is preparing for their annual Powwow after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19. Johnathon Buffalo joins host Charity Nebbe to detail the history and significance of the celebration held on the only Indian settlement in Iowa. The four-day festival occurs on the second full weekend of August, beginning Thursday.

Guests:

  • Sara Broers, author, Travel with Sara
  • Johnathon Buffalo, historic preservation director of the Meskwaki Nation

Tags

Talk of Iowa travelBooks & ReadingMeskwaki
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Related Content