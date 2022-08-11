Travel writer is working to make Iowa a vacation destination

Sara Broers, author of 100 Things to Do in Iowa Before You Die, shares how she became travel blogger in northern Iowa and the many places she's visited in research for her book. Through this and other upcoming publications she hopes to debunk the state's reputation as fly-over country by highlighting the heartland’s gems.

Later in the hour, the Meskwaki Nation is preparing for their annual Powwow after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19. Johnathon Buffalo joins host Charity Nebbe to detail the history and significance of the celebration held on the only Indian settlement in Iowa. The four-day festival occurs on the second full weekend of August, beginning Thursday.

Guests:

