Backyard beekeeping and a peek at the latest episode of 'From the Archives'

The proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. constitution sparked contentious debates all over the country throughout the '70s and '80s, including here in Iowa. And the discussion has a renewed relevancy following the SCOTUS ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. In an excerpt of IPR's From the Archives podcast, Phyllis Schlafly, the leader of the Stop ERA movement, debated the amendment with Karen DeCrow, the former president of the National Organization for Women.

But first: planting pollinator friendly habitat is popular right now, but some Iowans go even farther and become backyard beekeepers. It’s easier than ever to learn how to do it. Originally aired in 2020, host Charity Nebbe speaks with beekeepers and educators — including Andrew Joseph, Iowa’s State Apiarist (yes, we have one).