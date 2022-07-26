© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Backyard beekeeping and a peek at the latest episode of 'From the Archives'

Published July 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. constitution sparked contentious debates all over the country throughout the '70s and '80s, including here in Iowa. And the discussion has a renewed relevancy following the SCOTUS ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. In an excerpt of IPR's From the Archives podcast, Phyllis Schlafly, the leader of the Stop ERA movement, debated the amendment with Karen DeCrow, the former president of the National Organization for Women.

But first: planting pollinator friendly habitat is popular right now, but some Iowans go even farther and become backyard beekeepers. It’s easier than ever to learn how to do it. Originally aired in 2020, host Charity Nebbe speaks with beekeepers and educators — including Andrew Joseph, Iowa’s State Apiarist (yes, we have one).

Tags

Talk of Iowa BeesHistoryGender and Gender Issues
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
John Pemble
John Pemble is a reporter for IPR
See stories by John Pemble
