Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The research surrounding COVID-19 and its connection to diabetes

Published May 25, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Even mild SARS-CoV-2 infections increase a patient's chance of developing diabetes, according to a growing body of reserach.

One out of every ten Americans has diabetes, according to the CDC. One out of three has pre-diabetes. And the COVID-19 pandemic has interacted with diabetes in dangerous and complicated ways.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebe speaks with Dr. Martha Carvour to answer your questions about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on diabetes patients and vice versa.

Also, Christine Her describes growing up a Hmong American in Des Moines and her work to create opportunities for youth to transform through art.

Guests:

  • Dr. Martha Carvour, assistant professor of Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases at the University of Iowa
  • Christine Her, executive director of ArtForce Iowa

Talk of Iowa DiabetesCOVID-19COVID-19Healthpublic health
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
