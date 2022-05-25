The research surrounding COVID-19 and its connection to diabetes

One out of every ten Americans has diabetes, according to the CDC. One out of three has pre-diabetes. And the COVID-19 pandemic has interacted with diabetes in dangerous and complicated ways.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebe speaks with Dr. Martha Carvour to answer your questions about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on diabetes patients and vice versa.

Also, Christine Her describes growing up a Hmong American in Des Moines and her work to create opportunities for youth to transform through art.

Guests:

