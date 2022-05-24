Debra Marquart goes right to the heart of Iowa culture and reveals her heart in new essays

Debra Marquart’s latest book of essays begins, like most things in the Midwest, with the weather and 13 different ways to talk about it. From there, the essays carry us around the world and back again, each essay illuminating something essential about humanity. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Marquart about her collection The Night We Landed on the Moon: Essays Between Exile & Belonging.

Later in the podcast, Sam Gabriel, co-founder of the Genesis Youth Foundation in Des Moines, an organization that works to level the playing field for the children of immigrant families, joins the program to talk about his organization and how they're shaping youth in the Des Moines.

Guests:

