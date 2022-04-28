A new treatment program for domestic abusers is effective at preventing future acts of violence

Domestic violence is a growing problem in Iowa and the pandemic has made it worse.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director of the Crime Victim Assistance Division of the Office of the Attorney General of Iowa, about the rise in domestic violence and the pressures the pandemic has created.

Amie Zarling of Iowa State University explains her research with a new program designed to prevent those convicted of domestic violence from abusing again. Known as Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), a program used by the Iowa Department of Corrections with the Duluth Model Men’s Nonviolence Classes. The results from the men who participated in the treatment showed promising results, and the program seems to be working.

Later in the podcast, Lindsay Pingle of the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence talks about her organization and how Iowans experiencing abuse and trauma can get the help they need right now.

Iowa Domestic Violence Helpline: 800.770.1650

