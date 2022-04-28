© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A new treatment program for domestic abusers is effective at preventing future acts of violence

Published April 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Domestic violence is a growing problem in Iowa and the pandemic has made it worse.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director of the Crime Victim Assistance Division of the Office of the Attorney General of Iowa, about the rise in domestic violence and the pressures the pandemic has created.

Amie Zarling of Iowa State University explains her research with a new program designed to prevent those convicted of domestic violence from abusing again. Known as Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), a program used by the Iowa Department of Corrections with the Duluth Model Men’s Nonviolence Classes. The results from the men who participated in the treatment showed promising results, and the program seems to be working.

Later in the podcast, Lindsay Pingle of the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence talks about her organization and how Iowans experiencing abuse and trauma can get the help they need right now.

Iowa Domestic Violence Helpline: 800.770.1650

Guests:

  • Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, director, Crime Victim Assistance Division, Office of the Attorney General of Iowa
  • Amie Zarling, associate professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies, Iowa State University
  • Lindsay Pingle, director of community engagement, Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence

