Talk of Iowa

Stegner’s final novel is a beautiful, life-affirming way to end a storied career

Published March 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Pulitzer Prize winner Wallace Stegner was known as the Dean of Western Writers, but Iowa has a claim on him, too. He was born in Lake Mills and earned his master's and doctorate degrees at the University of Iowa.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by three expert readers to discuss "Crossing to Safety," published in 1987. Nebbe and her guests explore the themes that feel as fresh and relevant now as they did in the 1930s when the novel begins and in the 1980s when the novel was published.

Guests:

  • Dean Bakopoulos, author and writer-in-residence at Grinnell College
  • Karen Bryan, former WOI Radio host
  • Michael Knock, professor of History at Clarke University

This program was originally produced on November 11, 2020

