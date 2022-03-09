One Iowan's story of choosing sobriety for a better life

Millions of Americans have a drinking problem. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health nearly 15 million Americans, ages 12 and older, had an alcohol use disorder. There is evidence that alcohol consumption has increased during the pandemic and we know that alcohol use among women has increased dramatically in recent years. Women now drink as much as men. Approximately 95,000 Americans die of alcohol-related causes every year and, of course, alcohol abuse causes many serious problems for those who live with it and for their loved ones.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Angie Chaplin about her experiences and what she hopes others can learn from her story. Also on the podcast, a conversation with substance about treatment experts Rebecca Peterson of Mercy Clinic's House of Mercy and Brenda Iliff of Rosecrance Jackson Centers.

Guests:

