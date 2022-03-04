© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
The triumphant return of bald eagles, Trumpeter swans and river otters

Published March 4, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
In the face of the overwhelming environmental challenges, it can be hard to find reasons to hope. But there are beautiful creatures, in Iowa, that provide evidence that with courage, planning and a lot of hard work, humans can sometimes right old wrongs and make a positive impact on the planet. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, conversations about some of Iowa’s greatest environmental success stories and the work that made them possible. Host Charity Nebbe talks to wildlife biologist Jim Pease and Pat Schlarbaum about the return of bald eagles, river otters and Trumpeter swans.

Guests:

  • Jim Pease, wildlife biologist, emeritus associate professor, natural resource ecology and management at Iowa State University
  • Pat Schlarbaum, retired, wildlife diversity program, Iowa Department of Natural Resources

