Love Girls provides young women a safe place to tell their stories

Love Girls Magazine, in the Quad Cities, is a nonprofit organization by girls, for girls with a mission to build self-esteem and provide young women with a safe place to tell their stories.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe will speak to the people behind Love Girls Magazine about the important work they've done and the Love Girls Podcast. In this conversation, we hear from contributors Jasmine Babers, who founded the magazine when she was 15 years old and mentor and president of the board Teresa Babers.

Later in the podcast, high school freshman Dalaysia Dixon, who helps host the podcast, and producer Mikhayla Hughes Shaw who started working with Love Girls ten years ago when she was in high school.

Guests:

