Love Girls provides young women a safe place to tell their stories

Published February 25, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Love Girls Magazine, in the Quad Cities, is a nonprofit organization by girls, for girls with a mission to build self-esteem and provide young women with a safe place to tell their stories.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe will speak to the people behind Love Girls Magazine about the important work they've done and the Love Girls Podcast. In this conversation, we hear from contributors Jasmine Babers, who founded the magazine when she was 15 years old and mentor and president of the board Teresa Babers.

Later in the podcast, high school freshman Dalaysia Dixon, who helps host the podcast, and producer Mikhayla Hughes Shaw who started working with Love Girls ten years ago when she was in high school.

Guests:

  • Teresa Babers, mentor, board president, Love Girls Magazine
  • Jasmine Babers, curator, Love Girls Magazine
  • Dalaysia Dixon, teen host, Love Girls Podcast
  • Mikhayla Hughes Shaw, producer, former writer and editor, Love Girls Magazine

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
