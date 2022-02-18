© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa

Home improvement expert helps make your outdoor spaces shine on budget

Published February 18, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
While a beverage between friends on a carport is a classic, spiffing up outdoor spaces could raise the bar for your next outdoor gathering.

While spring hasn't sprung just yet, we've got it on our minds. The pandemic has made the outdoor get-together a mainstay when the weather is right. What can you do to make those outdoor spaces special?

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with home improvement expert Bill McAnally about his plans for renovating your outdoor spaces. And since building supplies are so expensive, he has some good ideas for getting creative with repurposed or more plentiful materials.

Guest:

  • Bill McAnally, home improvement expert

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
