Home improvement expert helps make your outdoor spaces shine on budget

While spring hasn't sprung just yet, we've got it on our minds. The pandemic has made the outdoor get-together a mainstay when the weather is right. What can you do to make those outdoor spaces special?

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with home improvement expert Bill McAnally about his plans for renovating your outdoor spaces. And since building supplies are so expensive, he has some good ideas for getting creative with repurposed or more plentiful materials.

Guest:

