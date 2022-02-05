If you're sending flowers for Valentine's Day, an expert florist has advice.

The flower and plant growing business is blooming in the United States. Annually, it maintains a steady $15 billion market. And on Valentine's Day, many households see a pop of color light up their vases with a bunch of flowers.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Dan Brabec who used to own a floral shop and now teaches floral design at Iowa State University. He offers some insight about how to keep those flowers around for longer.

Later in the show, Nebbe works with her panel of horticulturists to answer listener questions.

Guests:

