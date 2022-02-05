If you're sending flowers for Valentine's Day, an expert florist has advice.
Whether it's a dozen roses or a bunch of lilies, the biggest day for the flower industry comes with a lot of questions about how to keep these flowers alive.
The flower and plant growing business is blooming in the United States. Annually, it maintains a steady $15 billion market. And on Valentine's Day, many households see a pop of color light up their vases with a bunch of flowers.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Dan Brabec who used to own a floral shop and now teaches floral design at Iowa State University. He offers some insight about how to keep those flowers around for longer.
Later in the show, Nebbe works with her panel of horticulturists to answer listener questions.
Guests:
- Cindy Haynes, associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
- Dan Brabec, assistant professor of practice in the Horticulture department at Iowa State University