© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What have we learned about the seven Iowans charged in relation to the January 6 riot?

Published February 4, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A look at all the Iowans who allegedly took part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Seven Iowans have been charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol: Kenneth Radar of Sioux City, Doug Jensen of Des Moines, Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, Salvador Sandoval of Ankeny, Leo Kell of Cedar Rapids, Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar and Kyle Young of Redfield.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with William Morris of the Des Moines Register to go through what he's learned through following these cases.

Last, we hear from ko ko thett, a Burmese poet, one year after the 2021 coup in his home country. Kieffer talks with him about the role poets play in bearing witness to violence in his country.

Guests:

  • William Morris, courts reporter, Des Moines Register
  • ko ko thett, alumnus of the University of Iowa's International Writing Program and co-editor of "NEW SHOOTS: Witness Poems and Essays from Burma/Myanmar" (1988-2021)

Tags

River to River River to RiverpoetryBooks & Readingcourts
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content