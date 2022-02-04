What have we learned about the seven Iowans charged in relation to the January 6 riot?

Seven Iowans have been charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol: Kenneth Radar of Sioux City, Doug Jensen of Des Moines, Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, Salvador Sandoval of Ankeny, Leo Kell of Cedar Rapids, Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar and Kyle Young of Redfield.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with William Morris of the Des Moines Register to go through what he's learned through following these cases.

Last, we hear from ko ko thett, a Burmese poet, one year after the 2021 coup in his home country. Kieffer talks with him about the role poets play in bearing witness to violence in his country.

