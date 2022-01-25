Bolstering democracy is about more than just voting
Are you concerned about the future of democracy in the United States? Experts and organizers talk about just what you can do to buttress our civic institutions and elections.
Political conversations are tenuous. Congress is gridlocked. And 64 percent of Americans think that U.S. democracy is in crisis and at risk of failing, according to an NPR/Ipsos poll. For some, the future of the U.S. national experiment feels more fragile than any other time in recent memory.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with experts and organizations looking to understand what got us here, to arm voters with the information they need and to build conversations across the partisan divide.
Guests:
- Rachel Paine Caufield, professor of political science at Drake University
- James Wypych, national director for Vote Smart
- Dianne Bystrom, board of directors for the League of Women Voters of Nebraska and former director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University
- Dr. Chris Peters, a surgeon and volunteer state coordinator for Braver Angels Iowa chapter