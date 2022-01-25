© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Bolstering democracy is about more than just voting

Published January 25, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Are you concerned about the future of democracy in the United States? Experts and organizers talk about just what you can do to buttress our civic institutions and elections.

Political conversations are tenuous. Congress is gridlocked. And 64 percent of Americans think that U.S. democracy is in crisis and at risk of failing, according to an NPR/Ipsos poll. For some, the future of the U.S. national experiment feels more fragile than any other time in recent memory.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with experts and organizations looking to understand what got us here, to arm voters with the information they need and to build conversations across the partisan divide.

Guests:

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
