© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Understanding how the latest COVID-19 surge is impacting kids and young adults

Published January 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Over the last several months we have learned a whole lot about kids and COVID-19. The highly contagious omicron variant has made a lot of kids sick as the country saw nearly one million reported pediatric cases of COVID-19 for the week ending January 13.

In Iowa, we’ve seen pediatric cases increase dramatically and more kids are also going to the hospital for COVID-19. At the same time, vaccines are available for children who are five years old or older, but many parents are reluctant to have their children vaccinated.

Dr. William Ching joins Charity Nebbe to help us understand some of the new things we’re learning about COVID-19 in kids and to give us the tools we need to make healthy choices for our own families.

Then, a conversation with Brittany Peacock of the Davenport Public Library. The DPL became the first library in Iowa to hire a full-time social worker. You'll learn about their new services and why they felt the urge to make the hire.

Guests:

  • Dr. William Ching, pediatric hospitalist at Unity Point Health St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids
  • Brittany Peacock, community outreach supervisor at Davenport Public Library

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaCOVID-19ChildrenHealthcareBooks & Reading
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
Related Content