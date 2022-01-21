Understanding how the latest COVID-19 surge is impacting kids and young adults

Over the last several months we have learned a whole lot about kids and COVID-19. The highly contagious omicron variant has made a lot of kids sick as the country saw nearly one million reported pediatric cases of COVID-19 for the week ending January 13.

In Iowa, we’ve seen pediatric cases increase dramatically and more kids are also going to the hospital for COVID-19. At the same time, vaccines are available for children who are five years old or older, but many parents are reluctant to have their children vaccinated.

Dr. William Ching joins Charity Nebbe to help us understand some of the new things we’re learning about COVID-19 in kids and to give us the tools we need to make healthy choices for our own families.

Then, a conversation with Brittany Peacock of the Davenport Public Library. The DPL became the first library in Iowa to hire a full-time social worker. You'll learn about their new services and why they felt the urge to make the hire.

