Cherokee museum exhibit offers visitors a deeper understanding of the area's Indigenous history

Author Xixuan Collins' debut novel "Flowing Water, Falling Flowers," is a family epic in which the China of the past and modern-day Chicago are connected by a mystery. In this episode of Talk of Iowa, Collins talks with Nebbe about the book and her journey to becoming an author.

Then we learn about a new interactive exhibit at the Sanford Museum and Planetarium in Cherokee that's offering visitors a deeper understanding of Indigenous people. An advisory committee helped shape the exhibit, which focuses on the lives of Mill Creek people of the past as well as Native Americans living today.

Guests:

