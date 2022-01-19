© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Cherokee museum exhibit offers visitors a deeper understanding of the area's Indigenous history

Published January 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Author Xixuan Collins' debut novel "Flowing Water, Falling Flowers," is a family epic in which the China of the past and modern-day Chicago are connected by a mystery. In this episode of Talk of Iowa, Collins talks with Nebbe about the book and her journey to becoming an author.

Then we learn about a new interactive exhibit at the Sanford Museum and Planetarium in Cherokee that's offering visitors a deeper understanding of Indigenous people. An advisory committee helped shape the exhibit, which focuses on the lives of Mill Creek people of the past as well as Native Americans living today.

Guests:

  • Xixuan Collins, author of "Flowing Water, Falling Flowers"
  • Quinn Black, curator of archaeology at the Sanford Museum and Planetarium in Cherokee
  • Lance Foster, vice chairman of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska; served on the advisory committee and created a mural for the exhibit

Talk of Iowa Books & Reading Native American arts
