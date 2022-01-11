Musician and painter Chad Elliot on the challenges and perks of making work in Iowa

Chad Elliot has written more than 1,500 songs but calling him a musician sells him short. He's a sculptor and a painter, an illustrator and author. Living in his grandparent's house in Lamoni, Iowa, he's working to build a life around making work right here in Iowa.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Elliot about his work and how his home state informs it.

Then, we hear from two politically-active high school seniors about being selected to participate in the prestigious and non-partisan U.S. Senate Youth Program.

Guests:

