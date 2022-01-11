Musician and painter Chad Elliot on the challenges and perks of making work in Iowa

© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
January 11, 2022
The singer-songwriter talks about living the artist's life in Lamoni, Iowa. Then, two high school seniors describe their journey towards politics at a divisive time in the state.

Chad Elliot has written more than 1,500 songs but calling him a musician sells him short. He's a sculptor and a painter, an illustrator and author. Living in his grandparent's house in Lamoni, Iowa, he's working to build a life around making work right here in Iowa.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Elliot about his work and how his home state informs it.

Then, we hear from two politically-active high school seniors about being selected to participate in the prestigious and non-partisan U.S. Senate Youth Program.

Guests:

  • Chad Elliott, musician and painter from Lamoni
  • Lexi Duffy, senior at Okoboji High School
  • Kenny Lam, senior at Sioux City West High School

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
