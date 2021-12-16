© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
A taste of the best new folk, classical and blues music releases of 2021

Published December 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
This past year has been tough for musicians who depend on live performance, but it has also been a fruitful, creative period for many musicians. That has resulted in a lot of great new recordings. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Iowa Public Radio music hosts Karen Impola, Barney Sherman and Bob Dorr for their picks of the best new music releases of 2021. You can find their lists here.

Guests:

  • Karen Impola, host, The Folk Tree, Iowa Public Radio
  • Barney Sherman, host, Classical Music with Barney Sherman, Iowa Public Radio
  • Bob Dorr, host, Backtracks, Beatles Medley, and Blue Avenue, Iowa Public Radio

