Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
What it takes to keep Iowa's largest indoor garden alive

Published December 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
The Des Moines Botanical Garden has things growing inside and out. We hear from one of the people who make the year-to-year exhibits happen.

While our gardens are sleeping for the winter, it's a great time to visit some of Iowa's indoor gardens. The state's largest is the Des Moines Botanical Garden.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with the Botanical Garden's senior horticulturist about their work to create new and surprising exhibits for visitors.

Later in the show, she takes some questions from Iowans needing help in their own gardens.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist at Iowa State University
  • Leslie Hunter, senior horticulturist at the Des Moines Botanical Garden

