Charity Nebbe announces 2022 reading list for Talk of Iowa Book Club
We love to read. We love to talk about what we're reading. We know many of you do too. That’s why we created a book club at Talk of Iowa.
With a new year comes a new opportunity to join host Charity Nebbe for the Talk of Iowa Book Club. Each year, she digs into books with a particular eye for their connections to our state and the conversations we are having in it.
On this episode, Nebbe discusses her picks for 2022 and her hopes for those conversations. You can find the full list of books here.
The episode also features an archived conversation from earlier this year with Chuy Renteria, the author of one of the featured books for next year. As first-generation Americans, Renteria and most of his friends in West Liberty grew up in a sort of no man’s land: caught between the culture of their parents and mainstream America. Left to their own devices, their lives were dangerous.
Guests:
- Jesus “Chuy” Renteria, assistant director of diversity resources in the division of diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Iowa
- Katherine Perkins, executive producer for Iowa Public Radio