Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Top book recommendations for kids and young adults from Iowa booksellers

Published November 25, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

There are so many children’s books out there to choose from, and there are few things quite as satisfying as picking just the right book for a child you love. As the gift-giving season begins, Amanda Lepper, Louise White and Devin Redmond speak with host Charity Nebbe about their top books recommendations for kids and young adults.

Find the list here.

Guests:

  • Devin Redmond, teacher and librarian, Coralville Central Elementary
  • Amanda Lepper, co-owner, Dog-Eared Books in Ames
  • Louise White, co-owner, Paper Moon Books in McGregor

