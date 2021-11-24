© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Local booksellers offer their picks for gifts or a good holiday read

Published November 24, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Books can be a world in and of themselves. But they don't have to cost you the world to be a great gift to yourself or others.

Before the turkey is even cut, the rush to find the right gift for family or friends is already on. Books can be a way to learn something new or just get lost during these cold months.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with three booksellers about what they're reading and by extension what you ought to be. With a selection of fiction and nonfiction, this show is a chance to get a jump on the holiday shopping season.

Find the list here.

Guests:

  • Jan Weissmiller, co-owner of Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City
  • Tim Budd, bookseller at Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City
  • Terri LeBlanc, co-owner of Swamp Fox Bookstore in Marion, Iowa

