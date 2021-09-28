The Health Benefits Of Forest Bathing And Documentary Follows Soybeans From Midwest Farm To South Korea

Spending time in forests in pursuit of boosting health and happiness makes up forest bathing or forest therapy, a practice that is gaining popularity among people searching for natural wellness treatments.

Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, M.D., has appealed to adventurers and athletes looking to connect with the natural world in her new book, "The Outdoor Adventurer's Guide to Forest Bathing." She joins Host Charity Nebbe on this edition of Talk of Iowa to discuss her book and other projects involving forest bathing.

Later on, freshly harvested in Illinois, a single soy bean travels the world before ending up as part of a meal in Seoul, South Korea. Its long journey through the global agricultural system and food industry paints a detailed picture of the real farm to table processes. David Geiger, agriculture journalist, documentary filmmaker, and host of the Agribusiness Report, talks about his documentary, "Journey of a Bean." The documentary is now streaming on YouTube.

This episode was first produced on January 3, 2020.

