© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The Health Benefits Of Forest Bathing And Documentary Follows Soybeans From Midwest Farm To South Korea

Published September 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Spending time in forests in pursuit of boosting health and happiness makes up forest bathing or forest therapy, a practice that is gaining popularity among people searching for natural wellness treatments.

Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, M.D., has appealed to adventurers and athletes looking to connect with the natural world in her new book, "The Outdoor Adventurer's Guide to Forest Bathing." She joins Host Charity Nebbe on this edition of Talk of Iowa to discuss her book and other projects involving forest bathing.

Later on, freshly harvested in Illinois, a single soy bean travels the world before ending up as part of a meal in Seoul, South Korea. Its long journey through the global agricultural system and food industry paints a detailed picture of the real farm to table processes. David Geiger, agriculture journalist, documentary filmmaker, and host of the Agribusiness Report, talks about his documentary, "Journey of a Bean." The documentary is now streaming on YouTube.

This episode was first produced on January 3, 2020.

Guests Include:

  • Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, M.D., author, "The Outdoor Adventurer's Guide to Forest Bathing"
  • David Geiger, Agriculture Journalist, Agribusiness Report

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of Iowaoutdoor recreationBooks & ReadingAgricultureSoybeansdocumentaryAgriculture
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez