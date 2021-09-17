© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Buxton: A Turn Of The 20th Century 'Black Utopia' Here In Iowa

Published September 17, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

One writer is uncovering the history of an Iowa town where Black and white families lived, worked and played together decades before integration.

Buxton, Iowa was a company town, but it wasn't like any other company town. Buxton was Iowa's first fully integrated town. Founded by the Consolidation Coal Company in 1900, the community thrived until the coal ran out.

On this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe sits down with author Rachelle Chase to talk about her new book, "Creating the Black Utopia of Buxton Iowa," which looks into why, in an era of overt racial discrimination, Buxton stood apart.

This episode first aired on April 11, 2019.

Guests:

  • Rachelle Chase, writer of "Creating the Black Utopia of Buxton, Iowa" (2019) and "Lost Buxton" (2017)

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of Iowaracial justiceRaceblack history monthIowaIowa culture
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dennis Reese
Dennis Reese was the mid-day host for Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Dennis Reese
Related Content