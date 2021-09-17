Buxton: A Turn Of The 20th Century 'Black Utopia' Here In Iowa

Buxton, Iowa was a company town, but it wasn't like any other company town. Buxton was Iowa's first fully integrated town. Founded by the Consolidation Coal Company in 1900, the community thrived until the coal ran out.

On this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe sits down with author Rachelle Chase to talk about her new book, "Creating the Black Utopia of Buxton Iowa," which looks into why, in an era of overt racial discrimination, Buxton stood apart.

This episode first aired on April 11, 2019.

