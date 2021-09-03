Debunking Myths About Menopause with Dr. Jen Gunter

Menopause is a phase of life that any human who is born with ovaries goes through, if they live long enough. For generations it was either ignored or treated like a poorly understood disease.

There is a lot more information available now about menopause and the phases of life that surround it, but that doesn’t mean it’s all common knowledge. Dr. Jen Gunter is an OBGYN who wants to make sure everyone understands menopause and that those who experience it have the information they need to take control of their health. She is the best-selling author of “The Vagina Bible” and her follow up book is “The Menopause Manifesto.” She also hosts the podcast “Body Stuff.”

Guest:

