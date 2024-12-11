Iowa man focuses on rural life as a content creator

In this episode, we listen to some of our favorite interviews of the year. Host Ben Kieffer explores a study by University of Iowa researchers investigating how children navigate crossing the street in front of self-driving vehicles.

Then, a new project addresses the decline of pollinators by getting Iowa students excited about beekeeping. Kieffer speaks with the project director Duane Bajema and curriculum specialist Melanie Bloom.

Finally, Kaleb Wyse is an Iowa native who turned his love of life on a farm into a full-time job as a content creator. On his blog and social media, Wyse shares tips on gardening and cooking and a glimpse into his rural lifestyle.

Guests:

