The 1963 Birmingham campaign and the future of America

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by author Paul Kix.

For decades, racial segregation was the rule in many parts of this country. Kix's most recent book,You Have to Be Prepared to Die Before You Can Begin to Live, recounts the riveting story of the 1963 Birmingham campaign to end racial segregation in that city. During this time, Martin Luther King, Jr. penned his famous letter from a Birmingham jail. Kix also discusses the relevance of this pivotal moment in history for today.

This episode was originally produced July 10, 2023

