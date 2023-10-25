© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The 1963 Birmingham campaign and the future of America

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanKatherine Perkins
Published October 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Acclaimed Iowa author Paul Kix discusses his book about the 1963 Birmingham campaign, You Have to Be Prepared to Die Before You Can Begin to Live.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by author Paul Kix.

For decades, racial segregation was the rule in many parts of this country. Kix's most recent book,You Have to Be Prepared to Die Before You Can Begin to Live, recounts the riveting story of the 1963 Birmingham campaign to end racial segregation in that city. During this time, Martin Luther King, Jr. penned his famous letter from a Birmingham jail. Kix also discusses the relevance of this pivotal moment in history for today.

This episode was originally produced July 10, 2023

Guests:

  • Paul Kix, bestselling author and journalist
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
