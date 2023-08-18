What one year of the James Webb Space Telescope has taught us about the universe

Stars being born and dying, the formation of galaxies — on this episode of River to River, unpacking the astounding findings of the James Webb Space Telescope.

Astrophysicist Marcia Rieke is the principal investigator for the near-infrared camera aboard the Webb Telescope. She joins the show to discuss how, since last summer, the powerful space telescope has been exceeding expectations in peering deeper into the universe than humankind ever has before. Tune in to travel back in time and learn about the beginning of the universe.

Guest:

Marcia Rieke, professor of astronomy at the University of Arizona, principal investigator for the near-infrared camera on the James Webb Space Telescope