As GOP contenders criss-crossing Iowa, where do Democrats go from here?
Political analysts Donna Hoffman and Sara Mitchell talk about recent and upcoming trips to the state by potential GOP presidential contenders and the work to be done by Iowa Democrats.
Mitchell and Hoffman also talk with River to River host Ben Kieffer about the week's political news, including the debt ceiling negotiations, elections in Turkey and oral arguments begin in a case involving a commonly prescribed abortion drug.
Guests:
- Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
- Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller Professor of political science, University of Iowa