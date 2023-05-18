© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

As GOP contenders criss-crossing Iowa, where do Democrats go from here?

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine Perkins
Published May 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Political analysts Donna Hoffman and Sara Mitchell talk about recent and upcoming trips to the state by potential GOP presidential contenders and the work to be done by Iowa Democrats.

Mitchell and Hoffman also talk with River to River host Ben Kieffer about the week's political news, including the debt ceiling negotiations, elections in Turkey and oral arguments begin in a case involving a commonly prescribed abortion drug.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller Professor of political science, University of Iowa
Tags
River to River PoliticsPolitics DayIowa Politics2024 caucuses
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
