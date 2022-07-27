© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

'Aurora' tells the story of a psychiatrist who was publicly revealed as the doctor of a mass shooter

Published July 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Dr. Lynne Fenton discusses the psychiatric treatment she provided James Holmes before the 2012 shooting in Aurora, CO, her inability to thwart his killing rampage, and her thoughts on how to prevent future mass shootings. And University of Iowa epidemiologist Mike Pentella discusses the “brain eating amoeba” that recently closed a beach at a state park.

On this episode of River to River, University of Iowa epidemiologist Mike Pentella speaks with host Ben Kieffer about Naegleria fowleri, the “brain eating amoeba” that can cause a rare, life-threatening brain infection and which closed the Lake of Three Fires State Park. Pentella also offers tips on how individuals can protect themselves from microorganisms in Iowa’s waterways.

Also this hour Dr. Lynne Fenton joins the program. She is a psychiatrist and the author of Aurora: The Psychiatrist Who Treated the Movie Theater Killer Tells Her Story, in which she details her work with James Holmes, who killed 12 people at a Colorado movie theater in 2012. Fenton discusses the psychiatric treatment she provided Holmes before the shooting, her inability to thwart his killing rampage, and her thoughts on how to prevent future mass shootings.

Guests:

  • Michael Pentella |UI Clinical professor of Epidemiology and director of the state hygienic laboratory
  • Lynne Fenton, MD | psychiatrist and author of Aurora: The Psychiatrist Who Treated the Movie Theater Killer Tells Her Story

River to River Iowa WatersGuns and Gun Rights
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
