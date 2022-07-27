'Aurora' tells the story of a psychiatrist who was publicly revealed as the doctor of a mass shooter
Dr. Lynne Fenton discusses the psychiatric treatment she provided James Holmes before the 2012 shooting in Aurora, CO, her inability to thwart his killing rampage, and her thoughts on how to prevent future mass shootings. And University of Iowa epidemiologist Mike Pentella discusses the “brain eating amoeba” that recently closed a beach at a state park.
On this episode of River to River, University of Iowa epidemiologist Mike Pentella speaks with host Ben Kieffer about Naegleria fowleri, the “brain eating amoeba” that can cause a rare, life-threatening brain infection and which closed the Lake of Three Fires State Park. Pentella also offers tips on how individuals can protect themselves from microorganisms in Iowa’s waterways.
Also this hour Dr. Lynne Fenton joins the program. She is a psychiatrist and the author of Aurora: The Psychiatrist Who Treated the Movie Theater Killer Tells Her Story, in which she details her work with James Holmes, who killed 12 people at a Colorado movie theater in 2012. Fenton discusses the psychiatric treatment she provided Holmes before the shooting, her inability to thwart his killing rampage, and her thoughts on how to prevent future mass shootings.
Guests:
- Michael Pentella |UI Clinical professor of Epidemiology and director of the state hygienic laboratory
- Lynne Fenton, MD | psychiatrist and author of Aurora: The Psychiatrist Who Treated the Movie Theater Killer Tells Her Story