'Aurora' tells the story of a psychiatrist who was publicly revealed as the doctor of a mass shooter

On this episode of River to River, University of Iowa epidemiologist Mike Pentella speaks with host Ben Kieffer about Naegleria fowleri, the “brain eating amoeba” that can cause a rare, life-threatening brain infection and which closed the Lake of Three Fires State Park. Pentella also offers tips on how individuals can protect themselves from microorganisms in Iowa’s waterways.

Also this hour Dr. Lynne Fenton joins the program. She is a psychiatrist and the author of Aurora: The Psychiatrist Who Treated the Movie Theater Killer Tells Her Story, in which she details her work with James Holmes, who killed 12 people at a Colorado movie theater in 2012. Fenton discusses the psychiatric treatment she provided Holmes before the shooting, her inability to thwart his killing rampage, and her thoughts on how to prevent future mass shootings.

Guests:

