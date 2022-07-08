© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Exploring Iowa's impaired waterways

Published July 8, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
About half of Iowa's waterways are considered impaired, according to a February report on water quality issued by the Iowa Department of Natural resources.

Host Ben Kieffer speaks with University of Iowa water quality experts and the hosts of the podcast We All Want Clean Water about what 'impaired' really means when it comes to water and what Iowans can do about it.

Guests:

  • Silvia Secchi, University of Iowa professor, Department of Geographical and Sustainability Sciences
  • Chris Jones, IIHR research engineer for water quality at the University of Iowa
  • David Cwiertny, William D. Ashton Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering at the University of Iowa and Director of the Center of Health Effects of Environmental Contamination (CHEEC) and the Environmental Policy Research Program at the UI Public Policy Center

River to River Water Qualitydrinking waterDes Moines Water WorksIowa Waters
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
