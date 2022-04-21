Political culture wars from Florida to Iowa

This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked lawmakers to consider revoking Disney's "special status," during a special session to consider redistricting maps. The move comes after the Disney CEO spoke out against Florida's newly signed Parental Rights in Education Act, or the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill. The Florida drama is another example of state legislatures taking punitive action against schools and businesses for their COVID policies or for voicing support for the LGBTQ community.

In this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and political analysts Rachel Caufield and Wayne Moyer discuss the political strategy behind bills to further regulate classroom instruction, divert public funding to private schools and prevent transgender women from participating in sports making their way through state legislatures across the country.

Guests:

