River to River

United on Ukraine, but big partisan divisions on most other issues in Grinnell College National Poll

Published March 31, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Peace talks have begun between Russia and Ukraine, but most U.S. experts are skeptical of Russian promises to de-escalate military operations.

In this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor and professor of political science at Grinnell College, about the latest developments in Ukraine. And Peter Hanson, director of the Grinnell College National Poll and associate professor of political science at Grinnell College, walks us through the latest poll findings. The poll indicates broad, bipartisan support for supplying weapons to Ukraine, as well as welcoming refugees, but there is little support for sending American troops to the region or enforcing a no-fly zone.

They also discuss other top political stories of the week.

Guests:

  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor and professor of Political Science, Grinnell College
  • Peter Hanson, director, Grinnell College National Poll, associate professor of Political Science, Grinnell College

Tags

River to River River to RiverUkrainePolitics DayPolitical polling
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
