United on Ukraine, but big partisan divisions on most other issues in Grinnell College National Poll

Peace talks have begun between Russia and Ukraine, but most U.S. experts are skeptical of Russian promises to de-escalate military operations.

In this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor and professor of political science at Grinnell College, about the latest developments in Ukraine. And Peter Hanson, director of the Grinnell College National Poll and associate professor of political science at Grinnell College, walks us through the latest poll findings. The poll indicates broad, bipartisan support for supplying weapons to Ukraine, as well as welcoming refugees, but there is little support for sending American troops to the region or enforcing a no-fly zone.

They also discuss other top political stories of the week.

Guests:

