Reporters discuss the remaining legislative priorities after the second funnel deadline

In this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR State Government Reporter Katarina Sostaric, Radio Iowa News Director O. Kay Henderson and The Des Moines Register Statehouse Reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller about the second funnel deadline of the 2022 legislative session.

As part of the self-imposed deadline, bills need to be approved by one chamber and a committee in the other chamber to remain eligible for debate. But it's not that simple. Republican leaders failed to get some of their priorities over that hurdle. Our guests help us understand which bills are likely to resurface as amendments or what procedural maneuvering might be used to keep them alive.

Guests

