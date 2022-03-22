© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RiverToRiver_PodcastLogo_F.png
River to River

Reporters discuss the remaining legislative priorities after the second funnel deadline

Published March 22, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River logo

In this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR State Government Reporter Katarina Sostaric, Radio Iowa News Director O. Kay Henderson and The Des Moines Register Statehouse Reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller about the second funnel deadline of the 2022 legislative session.

As part of the self-imposed deadline, bills need to be approved by one chamber and a committee in the other chamber to remain eligible for debate. But it's not that simple. Republican leaders failed to get some of their priorities over that hurdle. Our guests help us understand which bills are likely to resurface as amendments or what procedural maneuvering might be used to keep them alive.

Guests

  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR state government reporter
  • O. Kay Henderson, news director for Radio Iowa, moderator of Iowa PBS' Iowa Press
  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, statehouse reporter for The Des Moines Register

Tags

River to River River to River2022 Legislative SessionIowa PoliticsVaccines and Immunizations
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins