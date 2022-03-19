On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to IPR's Katarina Sostaric about which bills made it through the latest self-imposed funnel deadline and the Iowa Statehouse and which didn’t. Also on the podcast, Clay Masters tells us why Iowa may lose its first-in-the-nation caucus tradition. William Morris of The Des Moines Register explains a court decision on Iowa’s so-called “ag gag” law.

Then, International Writing Program Director Christopher Merrill describes how writers in eastern Europe are experiencing the war in Ukraine, and an interview with Madhu Raghavendra. He's one of the 16 writers, from 16 countries, currently participating in the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa.

Guests:

