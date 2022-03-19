© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RiverToRiver_PodcastLogo_F.png
River to River

Why Iowa may lose its first-in-the-nation caucus tradition

Published March 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River logo

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to IPR's Katarina Sostaric about which bills made it through the latest self-imposed funnel deadline and the Iowa Statehouse and which didn’t. Also on the podcast, Clay Masters tells us why Iowa may lose its first-in-the-nation caucus tradition. William Morris of The Des Moines Register explains a court decision on Iowa’s so-called “ag gag” law.

Then, International Writing Program Director Christopher Merrill describes how writers in eastern Europe are experiencing the war in Ukraine, and an interview with Madhu Raghavendra. He's one of the 16 writers, from 16 countries, currently participating in the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Clay Masters, Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host, lead political reporter
  • William Morris, courts reporter, The Des Moines Register
  • Christopher Merrill, director, International Writing Program, University of Iowa
  • Madhu Raghavendra, poet and activist from India
  • Tony Dehner, host, Studio One, Iowa Public Radio

Tags

River to River River to RiverNews BuzzIowa PoliticsPolitics2020 Caucus Issues2022 Legislative SessionInternational Writers in Iowa
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez