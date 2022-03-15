Licensing Iowa midwives would help the state's disappearing birth centers and OB/GYNs

For more than two decades, a handful of lawmakers have been trying to pass legislation that would create a licensure process for Iowa's midwives, people trained to assist in birthing a child. But a bill has never reached the floor of either legislative chamber until now.

Last week, the Iowa House passed a bill that would regulate the practice, giving midwives access to medication for conditions like hemorrhage and access to Medicaid to cover costs associated with midwifery. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with two legislative leaders from opposite sides of the aisle who've been working to pass this bill since the beginning. We also hear from a midwife and doula working to get the bill approved. And Ida Darragh, the executive director of the North American Registry of Midwives, stops by to explain how this push to professionalize the field has looked elsewhere.

Guests:

