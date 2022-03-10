© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River

Biden's warning: gas prices will go up more. Discussing some of the costs of stopping a war.

Published March 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
President Biden this week announced a ban on all imports of Russian oil. It's another step in cutting Russia off from funding needed to continue the war in Ukraine. Biden warned it will likely mean even higher prices at the gas pump for Americans.

In this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political scientists Jim McCormick and Karen Kedrowski from Iowa State University about what the American public will be willing to sacrifice for Ukrainians. They also discuss other top political stories from the week.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedroski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, ISU
  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science, ISU

