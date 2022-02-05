Reynolds ends Iowa's COVID-19 emergency disaster proclamation

On Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the end of the state’s COVID-19 disaster proclamation. On this edition of River to River, what that means for the pandemic moving forward with the Gazette's healthcare reporter Michaela Ramm.

Then, host Ben Kieffer speaks with a Des Moines mother about possible COVID-19 vaccine approval for her toddler and Kathie Obradovich of the Iowa Capital Dispatch recaps Statehouse news from this week.

Plus, Vanessa Miller of The Gazette explains how mandatory free-speech training at Iowa’s public universities has been going and recounts the cases that lead to this new law. And, listeners will climb through the ups and downs of vertical farming with IPR’s Katie Peikes.

The program finishes with a preview of the upcoming Hinterland Music Festival with IPR's Mark Simmet.

Guests:

