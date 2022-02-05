© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Reynolds ends Iowa's COVID-19 emergency disaster proclamation

Published February 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
On Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the end of the state’s COVID-19 disaster proclamation. On this edition of River to River, what that means for the pandemic moving forward with the Gazette's healthcare reporter Michaela Ramm.

Then, host Ben Kieffer speaks with a Des Moines mother about possible COVID-19 vaccine approval for her toddler and Kathie Obradovich of the Iowa Capital Dispatch recaps Statehouse news from this week.

Plus, Vanessa Miller of The Gazette explains how mandatory free-speech training at Iowa’s public universities has been going and recounts the cases that lead to this new law. And, listeners will climb through the ups and downs of vertical farming with IPR’s Katie Peikes.

The program finishes with a preview of the upcoming Hinterland Music Festival with IPR's Mark Simmet.

Guests:

  • Michaela Ramm, healthcare reporter, The Gazette
  • Hope Bibens, resident and mother in Des Moines
  • Kathie Obradovich, editor in chief, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Katie Peikes, agriculture reporter, IPR
  • Mark Simmet, Studio One Tracks host, IPR

