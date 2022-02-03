© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The U.S. is sending more troops to Ukraine. Here's what that means moving forward.

Published February 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

President Biden is sending more American troops to eastern Europe. On this edition of River to River, looking for an off-ramp in the Ukraine crisis.

Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Dennis Goldford of Drake University and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University to discuss the latest on U.S. foreign policy in Ukraine.

Plus, revelations about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, President Biden’s promise to appoint the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court and how inflation woes are weighing down Biden's domestic agenda

Guests:

  • Dennis Goldford, professor of political science at Drake University
  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science at Iowa State University

Tags

River to River River to RiverPolitics DayPoliticsUkraine
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
Related Content