The U.S. is sending more troops to Ukraine. Here's what that means moving forward.

President Biden is sending more American troops to eastern Europe. On this edition of River to River, looking for an off-ramp in the Ukraine crisis.

Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Dennis Goldford of Drake University and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University to discuss the latest on U.S. foreign policy in Ukraine.

Plus, revelations about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, President Biden’s promise to appoint the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court and how inflation woes are weighing down Biden's domestic agenda

Guests:

