The debate over voting rights and the filibuster continues in the senate

Political scientists Karen Kedrowski and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University join Ben Kieffer to talk about a variety of political news stories, both at home and abroad. They start off by analyzing the latest movements in the U.S. Senate's debate over proposed voting rights legislation and the future of the filibuster.

Plus, how the latest developments between Russia and Ukraine could change how Secretary of State Anthony Blinken approaches a diplomatic solution.

Then, reviewing one year of the Biden administration and why the Republican National Committee says it will prohibit the party's presidential nominees from participating in the traditional debates.

Guests:

