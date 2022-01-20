© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The debate over voting rights and the filibuster continues in the senate

Published January 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Political scientists Karen Kedrowski and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University join Ben Kieffer to talk about a variety of political news stories, both at home and abroad. They start off by analyzing the latest movements in the U.S. Senate's debate over proposed voting rights legislation and the future of the filibuster.

Plus, how the latest developments between Russia and Ukraine could change how Secretary of State Anthony Blinken approaches a diplomatic solution.

Then, reviewing one year of the Biden administration and why the Republican National Committee says it will prohibit the party's presidential nominees from participating in the traditional debates.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science at Iowa State University and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at ISU
  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science at Iowa State University

Tags

River to River River to RiverPolitics DayPolitics
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
Related Content